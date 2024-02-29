Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion

KARACHI, Feb 29 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,038.5 million in the week ended on February 23, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 7,949.6 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $ 63 million to $ 7,949.6 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.

Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,088.9 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 16, 2024, were $ 13,097.8 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,012.8 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,085 million.