Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.2 billion

SBP

KARACHI, Dec 14 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$12,206.4 million while the reserves held by the central bank stood at $7,040.8 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by
$21 million to $7,040.8 million during the week ended on December 08, 2023.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also inched up to reach $5,165.6 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 01, 2023, were $12.107 billion. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7.02 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.087 billion.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services