Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.107 billion

KARACHI, Dec 07 (APP):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$12,107.1 million while the central bank held the reserves of

$7,020.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 237 million to $7,020.2 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on December 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,086.9 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 24, 2023, were $12.39 billion. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7.257 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.136 billion.