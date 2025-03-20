19.4 C
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves cross $ 16 billion

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 16,015.8 million while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan inched up to $ 11,146.8 million as of March 14, 2025.
“During the week ended on 14-Mar-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 49 million to US$ 11,146.8 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.
Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $ 4,869 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 07, 2025, were $ 15,928.9 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,097.9 million while net reserves of $ 4,831 million were held by commercial banks.
