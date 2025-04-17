Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 17 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,662 million as of April 11, 2025 while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves shrunk to $ 10,572.4 million.

“During the week ended on 11-Apr-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 127 million to US$ 10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments,“ the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $ 5,089.6 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review shown.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 04, 2025, were $ 15,752.7 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,699.4 million while reserves of $ 5,053.3 million were held by the commercial banks.