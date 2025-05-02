24.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessPakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion
Business

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion

4
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KARACHI, May 02 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025.

The central bank, in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position, on Friday reported, “During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million“.

The breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, however, decreased to $ 5,037.4 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 18, 2025, were $ 15,436 million.
Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,206 million while reserves of $ 5,230.1 million were held by the commercial banks.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan