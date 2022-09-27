Pakistan’s regional exports increase 3.78% in July-August 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 3.78 percent in first two months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $617.702 million, which is 12.12 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $5092.977 million during July-August (2022-23), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed decline of 1.67 percent to $333.077 million in two months of this year from $338.737 million during last year While exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 14.50 percent to $81.795 million from $95.672 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh however increased by 35.42 percent to $144.117 million this year from $106.415 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka also increased by 8.10 percent to $57.047 million from $52.769.

The exports to India rose by 61.40 percent to $0.092 million from $0.057 million in the previous year.

Exports to Nepal declined by 28.24 percent to $0.498 million from 0.694 million while to Maldives increased by 28.09 percent to $1.076 million from 0.840 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $2427.323 million during the period under review as compared to $2776.358 million during last year, showing decline of 12.57 percent.

The imports from China during July-August 2022-23 were recorded at $2367.069 million against the $2704.442 million during July-August 2021-22, showing a decrease of 12.47 percent during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $28.349 million against the imports of $28.867 million, decrease of 1.79 percent while imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 68.63 percent from $18.960 million to $5.947 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 22.60 percent decline from $14.092 million to $10.906 million whereas Pakistan Imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 14.838 million from $9.727 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed decrease of 38.19 percent from $0.199 million to $0.123 million, it added.