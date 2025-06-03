34.4 C
Pakistan’s exports to US increase 11.78% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 11.78 percent during the first ten months of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $5.036 billion during July-April (2024-25) against exports of US $4.505 billion during July-April (2023-24), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $493.044 million in April 2025 against the export of $452.572 million in April 2024.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed a decrease of 7.33 percent during April 2025 as compared to the exports of $532.095 million in March 2025, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 6.83 percent in the first ten months, from US $25.530 billion to US $27.275 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $1.909 billion against US $1.554 billion last year, showing an increase of 22.84 percent in July-April (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $184.240 million in April 2025, against the export of US $175.492 million in April 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a increase of 17.49 percent during April 2025, as compared to the imports of US $223.303 million during March 2025, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 11.75 per cent, from $43.504 billion to US $48.619 billion, according to the data.
