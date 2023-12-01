Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 40.36% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 40.36 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to China were recorded at US $952.216 million during July-October (2023-24) against exports of US $678.386 million during July- October (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 79.74 per cent from $177.386 million in October 2022, against the exports of $318.842 million in October 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China rose by 12.63 per cent during October 2023 as compared to the exports of $283.077 million in September 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 1.13 per cent in the first four months, from US $9.666 billion to US $9.776 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $3737.818 million against US $4139.263 million last year, showing a decline of 10.74 per cent in July-October (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 9.61 per cent from US $906.217 million in October 2022, against the imports of US $993.367 million in October 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country also rose by 12.73 per cent during October 2023, as compared to the imports of US $881.182 million during September 2023, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 20.06 per cent, from $21.007 billion to US $16.791 billion, according to the data.