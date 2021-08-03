Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 10.47% in FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 10.47 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $983.295 million during July-June (2020-21) against exports of $890.052 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 10.47 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during June 2021 also increased by 38.99 percent, from $63.250 million as against the exports of $87.915 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan rose by 31.89 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of $66.653 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 13.72 percent during FY 2020-21, from $22.536 billion to $25.629 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $179.228 million against $121.832 million last year, showing growth of 47.11 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during June 2021 also rose by 517.32 percent, from $2.511 million last year to $15.501 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan decreased by 5.04 percent during June 2021 when compared to the import of $16.325 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country increased by 23.23 percent, from $43.645 billion to $53.784 billion, according to the data.