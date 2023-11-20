Pakistan’s earns $654.930 million from IT services’ export during July-September 2023

PBS

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): Pakistan earned US $654.930 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 3.31 per cent as compared with the US $633.938 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 3.33 per cent as it surged from US $516.318 million last year to US $533.510 million during July-September 2023.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 57.31 per cent, from US $0.923 million to US $1.452 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services dipped by 2.28 per cent, from US $186.6015 million to US $182.367 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services increased by 31.65 per cent from US $0.218 million to US $0.287 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services also surged by 7.25 per cent, from $142.793 million to $153.001 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 31.07 per cent from US $1.030 million to US $0.710 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 13.29 per cent, from US $286.00 million to US $0.324 million whereas the exports of news agency services however declined by 48.12 per cent, from US $0.744 million to US $0.386 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 3.53 per cent as these went up from US $116.590 million to US $120.710 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 1.95 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $53.365 million to US $54.407 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 4.87 per cent, from US $63.225 million to US $66.303 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

