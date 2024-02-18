Election day banner

Pakistan’s earns $1,454 million from IT services’ export in 6 months

PBS
ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan earned US $1,454.881 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.
This shows a growth of 8.98 per cent as compared with the US $1,334.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 10.32 per cent as it surged from US $1,064.579 million last year to US $1,174.481 million during July-December 2023-24.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a nominal decrease of 180 per cent, from US $3.394 million to US $3.333 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services surged by 3.401 per cent, from US $391.570 million to US $404.875 million.
The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 39.15 per cent from US $1.530 million to US $0.930 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.79 per cent, from $302.376 million to $310.807 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 19.72 per cent from US $2.180 million to US $1.750 million.
Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 3.64 per cent, from US $0.687 million to US $0.712 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 30.48 per cent, from US $1.493 million to US $1.038 million.
The export of telecommunication services increased by 3.89 per cent as these went down from US $268.0210 million to US $278.650 million, the data revealed.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 12.14 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $107.006 million to US $119.994 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 1.58 per cent, from US $161.204 million to US $158.656 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services