Pakistani imports from China remains top among other countries during 10 months: SBP

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at $10312.089 million against the $7638.065 million during July-April(2019-20), showing an increase of 35.02 percent during the period, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

This was followed by UAE, where Pakistan imported goods worth $5603.959 million against the imports of $5663.278 million last year, showing a decline of 1.04 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported goods worth $2492.214 million against the imports of $1991.132 million last year, showing growth of 25.16 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) stood at $1991.027 million against $1878.420 million during last year, showing growth of 5.94 percent while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at $1923.886 million against $1178.759 million last year, showing increase of 61.97 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Malaysia were recorded at $977.002 million against $821.831 million whereas the imports from Kuwait were recorded at $1075.926 million against $910.494 million last year.

During July-April, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $1058.767 million against $623.545 million whereas the imports from Japan were recorded at $1225.991 million against $924.623 million whereas the imports from Switzerland stood at $943.468 million against $507.013 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at $894.876 million against $811.034 million while the imports from Thailand stood at $871.355 million against $607.765 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $1035.419 million during the current fiscal year compared to $1444.759 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at $629.262 million against $591.190 million.

