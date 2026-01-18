Pakistani carpets still in high demand in global markets: PCMEA

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Acting Chairman Riaz Ahmad said on Sunday that Pakistan can enhance its ancient handmade carpet export industry by resolving problems of this vital industry as Pakistani carpets are still in high demand in the international market.

Chairing a meeting of the Association’s Executive Committee (EC) here, he appealed to Prime Minister for immediate intervention to rescue the country’s ancient handmade carpet export industry from crises it is facing. He added that this industry, which earns valuable foreign exchange and provides employment to thousands of people in rural areas at their doorsteps, is currently facing its survival.

Riaz Ahmed said, Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry is recognized globally for its high craftsmanship, but now it is losing its full export potential due to multiple problems.

PCMEA Acting Chairman and the EC members pointed out that due to various reasons, the industry is facing a severe shortage of traditional craftsmen, which is a serious threat to the future of the centuries-old traditional art. Along with this, they added, the suspension of Export Development Surcharge and Export Development Fund, especially the abolition of subsidies under the 80/20 scheme, is causing hardship to exporters, which were crucial for participating in international trade exhibitions where contacts and export orders are obtained from global buyers.

They also termed the immediate approval and release of government funds for the timely announcement and holding of Pakistan International Carpet Show 2026 as indispensable, saying that this mega event, which is to be held in Lahore, is the backbone of Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry and is the only effective platform where high-quality handmade carpets of Pakistan are presented to global buyers. Timely approval and release of funds is essential for the successful planning of a global event and effective promotion at the global level.

Riaz Ahmed said, Pakistani handmade carpets are still very popular in important global markets including the US and European countries. Recently, Pakistani exporters achieved significant success through their high-quality stalls at the International Carpet Expo held in Turkey and the Heimtextile Exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany, and secured significant export orders on the spot, which is clear evidence that there is still demand for Pakistani products in the global markets. However, government patronage and facilitation are needed for this to be fully utilized.

The Association demanded the relevant authorities to immediately restore the subsidy of Export Development Fund for participation in international trade exhibitions, and to provide them with an attractive financial package, including starting special training and skill development programmes to address the shortage of skilled workers.