Pakistan values ties with UAE in potential sectors: Naveed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said Pakistan values its ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in various potential sector.

There is a lot of potential in agriculture, health, ready-made garments and solar sectors, he said.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zaabi called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar to discuss measures promoting bilateral trade and enhancing mutual cooperation in corporate sector, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister said Pakistan’s relations with the UAE are built on strong foundations based on mutual love and respect.

Syed Naveed Qamar urged to enhance exchange of trade delegations between the two countries which would bolster trade and economic relations.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid said Pakistani business community is playing important role in the economy and development of the UAE for years, however he is willing to enrich them through bilateral comprehensive agreements.

Appreciating the government policies, the UAE envoy stated that for the first time it could be seen that the government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are “keen to do something while establishing relationships globally”.

Showing deep concerns and sympathies with people of flood hit areas, he assured full support from the UAE government and said they are with Pakistani brothers in this hour of trail.