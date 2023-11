Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to foster partnership

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): The Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar, here on Tuesday convened a pivotal meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich.

The meeting centered around the discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, encompassing areas such as finance, revenue, and broader economic strategies.

Both dignitaries expressed mutual commitment to fostering a robust partnership, leveraging shared strengths for sustained regional growth and prosperity, said a statement issued by finance ministry.