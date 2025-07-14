Pakistan, UK agrees to deepen bilateral economic, trade ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held a meeting with Lord Wajid Khan, UK Minister of Housing, Communication, and Local Government, in London on Monday. High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal was also present.

Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan is on an official visit to the United Kingdom from July 14 – 18, 2025,said a press release issued here.

The visit is aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment ties and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Discussions were held on leveraging the strong Pakistan-origin diaspora in the UK comprising approximately 1.7 million people, as a bridge to strengthen economic and social linkages.

The Minister for Commerce informed Lord Khan about establishment of Pakistan–UK Business Advisory Council to channel diaspora expertise and networks toward enhancing trade, investment, and business linkages between the two countries.

Discussions also explored avenues for technical collaboration in urban development, affordable housing, and smart cities, building on the UK’s expertise in local government and urban planning.

Both sides agreed that linking Pakistani urban institutions with UK councils could pave the way for knowledge sharing and pilot programs, benefiting communities in both countries.

The Minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional connectivity and invited UK support for municipal-level partnerships. He also extended an invitation to Lord Khan to visit Pakistan to witness firsthand the emerging opportunities for bilateral cooperation in key sectors.

This engagement underscores Pakistan’s renewed focus on diaspora-driven economic diplomacy and strengthening sectoral partnerships with the UK.