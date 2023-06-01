Pakistan, UAE discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi Thursday called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, they conversed about the deep rooted brotherly ties and discussed various areas of common interest for further strengthening the trade and economic ties between the two countries, said a press statement issued by finance ministry

The ambassador also reciprocated interest of the UAE government for expanding investment in various sectors of the economy of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged that UAE had been a great partner of Pakistan in various fields including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade.

He appreciated and welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and assured of complete support and cooperation by the government.