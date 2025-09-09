Pakistan, Turkiye emphasize expansions of ‘PTGTA’ for market access

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Pakistan and Türkiye on Tuesday emphasized on accelerating expansion and implementation of “Pakistan–Türkiye Trade in Goods Agreement”, ensuring that it delivers genuine and balanced market access.

“We have also recognized the importance of expanding the “Pakistan–Türkiye Trade in Goods Agreement” from the current phase of Commodities to Services and E-commerce and bilateral business-to-business linkages through trade exhibitions, investment forums, and joint ventures.”

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal and Minister along with Minister, National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye, Yasar Güler said while addressing the 16th Session of the Pakistan-Türkiye Joint Ministerial Commission in a local hotel.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistan, through its Special Investment Facilitation Council, was ready to extend every possible support to Turkish investors in Special Economic Zones and priority sectors, and together, “we can unlock new avenues of trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.

“Our discussions today have reaffirmed the centrality of economic cooperation in our relationship.”

Jam Kamal said “the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) stands as one of the most important institutional mechanisms to convert this deep goodwill into concrete results, and it provides us the framework to review past progress, set ambitious goals, and agree on practical measures that will transform into one of the most dynamic and result-oriented partnerships in the region.”

He said that “Pakistan and Türkiye are natural trade and investment partners; yet, our current bilateral trade volume does not reflect the true potential of our economies.”

“Agriculture, food security, and health have also emerged as priority areas for collaboration and Joint ventures in value-added agriculture, seed technology, food processing, livestock management, and fisheries will not only enhance our trade but also ensure affordable food supplies for our citizens,” he said.

He said that in health, cooperation in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and hospital management will help address pressing public health challenges, and Türkiye’s “Heal in Türkiye” initiative can become a bridge of health tourism between the nations, bringing both expertise and affordability to the peoples.

The establishment of the Pakistan-Türkiye Textile Technology Centre at the National Textile University in Faisalabad was a landmark step forward. Expanding research collaborations, student exchanges, and vocational training programs will enable us to prepare the youth, the true custodians of the future, for tomorrow’s opportunities, he said.

The Commerce Minister said that “equally important is our partnership in the fields of information technology, digital economy, and connectivity. Pakistan’s vibrant IT sector, powered by a dynamic youth, complements Türkiye’s impressive strides in digital innovation. Cooperation in software development, fintech, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity can open entirely new dimensions of growth.”

Enhanced transport corridors, logistics cooperation, maritime linkages, and expanded aviation partnerships will further serve as the backbone of bilateral trade and economic ties, he said.

“Today, both sides have also agreed to strengthen cooperation in labour mobility, media, culture, and tourism and facilitating Pakistan’s skilled workforce in Türkiye through recognized certification, encouraging joint media productions, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting tourism exchanges will bring our people even closer, “he said.

He said that “another major area of promise is the energy sector, and Pakistan and Türkiye are pursuing strategies to diversify their energy mix and enhance energy security.”

“Our cooperation in renewable energy, solar, wind, and hydropower, offers immense opportunities for sustainable growth. Likewise, collaboration in oil and gas exploration, LNG trade, grid modernization, and energy efficiency holds the potential to transform our energy landscape.”

The Minister said that defense and security cooperation has long been a hallmark of Pakistan–Türkiye relations, and “We deeply admire Türkiye’s remarkable progress in defense technologies and value the spirit of trust and collaboration that guides this partnership.”

“Our extensive and constructive discussions during this Session have culminated in the adoption of the Protocol of the 16th JMC, which lays out clear decisions, timelines, and responsibilities, and this Protocol is not just a document; it is a road-map that reflects our mutual determination to transform our historic bonds into meaningful economic outcomes.”

“Let us carry forward the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation that defines our relationship, and may the decisions we have taken today serve as a foundation for an even brighter and prosperous future for Pakistan and Türkiye, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister, National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye, Yasar Güler, said that Pakistan and Türkiye aimed to take bilateral trade worth $5 billion, a target set by the leadership of both countries.

The minister said that bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey are a central point in both sides’ ties, and stressed that the JMC will now be held regularly.

He also emphasized expanding the “Pakistan–Türkiye Trade in Goods Agreement” from commodities to services and the E-commerce sector.