Pakistan to launch national fisheries policy to boost exports, investment: Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said that a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy will soon be introduced in consultation with all stakeholders to boost exports and investment.

The announcement was made during a detailed briefing session with Fisheries Development Commissioner, Mian Aftab Ali, who presented an overview of the Marine Fisheries Department to the federal minister on Friday.

The meeting underscored the Ministry’s renewed commitment to revitalising and modernising Pakistan’s marine economy. The federal minister emphasised that a series of consultative workshops will be held in major cities — Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore —culminating in a final national workshop in Islamabad this June.

“The National Fisheries Policy will serve as a roadmap for sustainable development, increased exports, and international investment in the fisheries sector,” said the minister. He added that the government is taking a proactive approach to integrate industry feedback and ensure alignment with global environmental and economic standards.

One of the key initiatives highlighted in the meeting was a $3 million project supported by the Global Environment Fund, aimed at controlling marine pollution and protect Pakistan’s coastal ecosystems. The project will focus on protecting Pakistan’s marine biodiversity and promoting eco-friendly fishing practices. “Preserving our marine environment is critical to long-term sustainability,” said Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The federal minister also announced plans to revitalize the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, an institution central to regulating and supporting the local fishing industry. “Korangi remains the backbone of Pakistan’s marine sector. By revitalising its fisheries authority, we aim to improve governance, compliance, and export capacity,” he added.

In a major development, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has secured a 25,000 metric ton quota of tuna from the Indian Ocean Treaty Commission. This strategic achievement is expected to significantly increase fish exports and enhance Pakistan’s presence in international seafood markets.

“We are also working to strengthen aquaculture — an area with vast potential. We project that with the right investments, aquaculture alone can contribute $200 million in the next two years,” said Minister Chaudhry. He underscored the need for modern infrastructure and technological support to fully harness aquaculture’s capabilities.

The minister announced incentive packages for the fishing industry to further stimulate growth, including support for fishing vessels, aquaculture equipment, and value-added seafood products. “Our goal is to transform Pakistan into a competitive hub for sustainable seafood production,” he noted.

The meeting also featured a forward-looking proposal from Fisheries Development Commissioner Mian Aftab Ali, who suggested the formation of a Fisheries Development Fund.

The federal minister welcomed the idea, stating that such a fund could provide financial stability and promote innovation across the sector.

Federal Minister Junaid Anawar Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create a policy framework that not only supports the fishing community but also ensures environmental sustainability, export diversification, and economic resilience.