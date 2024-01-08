Pakistan to host ‘Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Expo Conference’ in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP): Pakistan is set to strengthen economic ties with Egypt as it hosts the 4th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE) in Cairo.

Dr Gohar Ejaz HI, SI, Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Investments, alongside the Chief Guest Mr Ahmed Samir, Minister for Trade and Industry of Egypt, will inaugurate the event at the Egypt International Convention Center on January 9th, 2024,said a press release issued here on Monday.

Marking the first occasion of Pakistan bringing over 100 companies to Egypt, the delegation, led by the Federal Minister, will be in Cairo from January 9th to 11th, 2024.

The official component of the delegation comprises the Secretary for Commerce, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) and other senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce, BOI and TDAP. This highlights Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong economic relations with Egypt.

The conference, scheduled for January 9th, will be followed by a two-day single-country exhibition on January 10th and 11th, 2024. More than 200 businessmen from Pakistan, representing various sectors such as textile, engineering goods, food & agriculture, and services, will participate to explore and establish business collaborations.

Moreover, 150+ prominent businessmen and chamber representatives from the Middle East and North African (MENA) region will converge in Cairo, furthering the prospects of commercial ties with Pakistan.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, extends a warm invitation to the business and trade community of Egypt and the MENA region to attend the conference and exhibition. He emphasizes, “We are showcasing the best products produced by Pakistan in Egypt.”

This initiative aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s “Look Africa” Policy, which has previously yielded significant commercial benefits in Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

In 2024, the focus is on strengthening ties with the MENA region, with Cairo as the chosen destination. The event aims to create opportunities for trade enhancement, joint ventures, and collaborative efforts between Pakistan and MENA countries.