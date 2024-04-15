Pakistan to address climate challenges for sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan is committed to address climate challenges for achieving sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister had a productive meeting with Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and Secretary-General Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), said a press release issued here.

Highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, role played by the country in the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund during COP 28 and way forward to address climate challenges in vulnerable countries.