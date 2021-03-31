ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan successfully concluded its first-ever three-tranche capital market transaction on Tuesday.

Pakistan has very successfully concluded its first ever 3-tranche capital market transaction yesterday. With 5, 10 and 30 yr Eurobonds at 6%, 7.375% and 8.875%, leading global investors showed great confidence in our country's economy and future outlook. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 31, 2021

