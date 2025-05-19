Pakistan strengthens commitment to GIs, for sustainable export growth: Commerce Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said Pakistan strengthened its Commitment to Geographical Indications (GIs) for export growth, economic Prosperity, and heritage protection.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to promoting and institutionalizing its Geographical Indications (GI) regime during the National Conference on Geographical Indications Awareness, jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at local hotel.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister stated that GIs are more than just intellectual property tools—they are powerful instruments for protecting cultural heritage, enabling rural development, and creating new export opportunities. “We stand at a critical juncture where Pakistan can elevate its identity in global markets—not just as a producer of commodities, but as a custodian of quality and heritage,” he said.

He highlighted that Pakistan has so far registered 20 GIs, including globally recognized products such as Basmati rice, Chilghoza pine nuts, Sindhri mangoes, and Multani blue pottery, while applications for international protection are underway in key markets such as the European Union. The Minister emphasized the need to build robust value chains based on certification, product specifications, branding, and traceability to deliver meaningful economic returns to producers.

The conference was attended by a wide range of stakeholders from federal and provincial governments, development partners, registrants, chambers of commerce, academia, legal experts, and private sector end users.

The forum served to raise awareness on the role of GIs in national development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhance institutional coordination, and promote capacity building for GI identification, value addition, and marketing.

Mr. Khan noted that 200 products have already been identified as potential GIs in Pakistan, and appreciated FAO’s continued support—particularly through the TRI-Chilgoza project—in identifying four potential GI zones for Chilghoza pine nuts across Gilgit-Baltistan, North and South Waziristan, Sherani (Balochistan), and Chitral. He stressed that the GI system can contribute not only to economic growth but also to ecological sustainability and community resilience.

He also shared that the Ministry of Commerce is working to establish a dedicated GI Registry and is in the process of developing a National Geographical Indications Protection Strategy, which will serve as a guiding framework for expanding and protecting GI products domestically and internationally.

In closing, the Minister called on all stakeholders to actively engage in the consultations and contribute to shaping an inclusive, effective GI ecosystem. “With the right policies and coordination, GIs can become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s trade and development strategy,” he affirmed.