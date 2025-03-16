Pakistan stood by Turkmenistan’s neutral, fair stance for three decades: Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that Pakistan has always stood by Turkmenistan and supported its neutral and fair stance over the last three decades and all these years.

Turkmenistan has long been recognized as a beacon of positive neutrality, a status that has been twice acknowledged by the United Nations General Assembly, the Minister said.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said this while addressing the ‘International Conference on the Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International Peace,’ Organized by the embassy of Turkmenistan.

The Minister said that since its formal recognition in 1995, Turkmenistan has demonstrated how neutrality is not merely a foreign policy stance but a strategic framework for peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and sustainable development.

It is a great honor to be here today at this prestigious gathering, where we are united by a shared commitment to the principles of peace, neutrality, and international cooperation, he said.

He said this conference is a testament to the deep and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, a partnership that continues to grow stronger through mutual respect, shared values, and collaborative efforts toward regional and global peace.

He said that it also gives me immense honor to preside over this gathering here in this hall where more than 30 years ago, Turkmenistan announced its permanent neutrality policy.

By refraining from military alliances and ensuring non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, Turkmenistan has set a powerful example of how neutrality can contribute to global stability, he said.

Today, as “we discuss the role of neutrality in strengthening peace, it is important to highlight that 2025 has been declared the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative led by Turkmenistan and adopted unanimously at the United Nations General Assembly with the co-sponsorship of 86 nations, including Pakistan” he said.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that this is a universal recognition of neutrality as an instrument for dialogue, cooperation, and diplomatic engagement. It embodies the philosophy championed by Turkmenistan’s leadership: “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace.

Furthermore, this significant year coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s recognition as a permanently neutral state, he said.

Tariq said that over the years, Turkmenistan’s foreign policy has demonstrated its deep alignment with the fundamental values of the United Nations Charter, particularly in advocating for peaceful dispute resolution and multilateral cooperation.

He said that Pakistan, as a steadfast partner of Turkmenistan, deeply values this commitment to peace and that the two nations enjoy strong diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, underscored by a shared vision for regional stability and economic cooperation.

He said that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is a shining example of our collective efforts to enhance energy security, economic connectivity, and regional prosperity.

Beyond economic collaboration, our countries have consistently supported each other in multilateral forums, reinforcing our common commitment to diplomacy and peaceful engagement, he said.

The Minister said that as the world faces increasing geopolitical tensions, neutrality offers a path forward one that prioritizes dialogue over division, cooperation over confrontation.

He said the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development, initiated by Turkmenistan under the UN umbrella, serves as an important mechanism to promote peace and diplomatic engagement on a global scale.

He said the vision behind this initiative is clear: to expand the role of neutrality in peacekeeping, conflict resolution, and international cooperation.

At a time when international relations are becoming more complex, neutrality remains a valuable tool that can bridge divides, facilitate dialogue, and promote multilateralism, he said.

The Minister said that Turkmenistan’s leadership in advocating for a Global Security Strategy, as put forward by President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, further underscores its commitment to ensuring collective security through diplomacy, economic cooperation, and humanitarian engagement.

He said this holistic approach integrates military, political, economic, energy, environmental, biological, and digital security, reflecting the interconnected nature of global challenges.

As we move forward, it is essential for the international community to recognize the potential of neutrality as a diplomatic asset. The principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and peaceful dispute resolution should guide global relations to ensure a stable, prosperous, and secure future for all nations.”