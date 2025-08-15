Pakistan set to become olive oil exporter in 5-7 years: Project Director

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan is steadily moving towards self-sufficiency in olive oil and aims to become an exporter within the next five to seven years, said Dr. Muhammad Tariq, National Project Director at Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) on Friday.

Pakistan has the potential to be globally competitive across the olive value chain. Currently, the country imports over Rs2 billion worth of olive oil annually, a figure the government hopes to significantly cut through domestic production, he told Wealth Pakistan.

Dr Tariq heads the project titled “Promotion of Olive Cultivation on a Commercial Scale in Pakistan” at the MNFS&R.

He said that the ministry’s Pakistan’s olive cultivation programme has planted approximately 6.9 million olive trees under national and various provincial initiatives across 60 districts, engaging more than 11,400 farmers since its launch in 2014.

Backed by public-private partnerships, international agencies, and a farm-to-fork strategy, the initiative includes modern nursery management and sustainable irrigation systems on 5,594 acres, he said.

Additionally, 51 oil extraction units have been installed nationwide by national, provincial, and international organisations, he said. “The project has also supported post-harvest infrastructure, including fruit processing facilities, weather stations, and quality testing laboratories.”

A major leap forward came in 2022 when Pakistan shifted from importing saplings from Mediterranean countries to domestic propagation, reducing foreign dependency and boosting local capacity.

Since then, more than 238 training programmes have been conducted, reaching over 16,000 stakeholders and equipping them with skills in orchard management, oil extraction, and capacity building.

He said these efforts are beginning to bear fruit, with Pakistan’s olive oils earning international acclaim. “LO-Loralai Olives,” produced in Balochistan, secured a silver award at the 2025 New York World Olive Oil Competition — one of the industry’s most prestigious contests.

Pakistan has also gained observer status at the International Olive Council, paving the way for deeper integration into the global olive industry,” he added.

Dr. Tariq said the global olive oil market, valued at $15.2 billion in 2024, is projected to exceed $18 billion by 2027, driven by rising health awareness and the growing adoption of Mediterranean diets. Increasing demand for organic and functional foods presents a timely opportunity for emerging producers like Pakistan to expand their footprint in the international market.

He said Pakistan’s “olive revolution” is transforming barren lands into golden groves — from Balochistan’s rugged highlands to Punjab’s fertile plains. “Unused land is now a productive agricultural ecosystem, supporting thousands of livelihoods,” he added.

With over four million hectares deemed suitable for olive cultivation, long-term projections indicate the sector could contribute Rs7.6 billion annually to the national economy. Economic models forecast a 50% reduction in olive oil imports and a notable rise in exports between 2019 and 2023.

Dr. Tariq said a National Olive Policy and Action Plan is currently under review to institutionalise progress. He noted that Pakistan’s olive sector has seen a surge in entrepreneurship, growing from a handful of ventures to more than 85 startups nationwide.

These businesses produce extra virgin olive oil, pickles, jams, cosmetics, soaps, and nutraceuticals, contributing to rural employment, agribusiness diversification, and consumer health awareness.

He said there is untapped potential in carbon credits, pomace oil, and other olive by-products, which could further boost farmers’ profitability.

Highlighting the environmental and health benefits, Dr. Tariq said olive trees contribute to carbon sequestration and climate resilience, while greater olive oil consumption could help reduce public healthcare costs.