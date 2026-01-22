Pakistan seeks Australian expertise to enhance output of agriculture, livestock sectors

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Timothy Kane, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in agriculture and livestock.

The meeting held on the instructions of the Prime Minister, which was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, the Livestock Commissioner, and senior officials from relevant departments, said a press release.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on improving agricultural and livestock yields, market access issues, biosecurity concerns, and expanding technical collaboration.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan and Australia share long-standing friendly relations since 1948 and, as members of the Commonwealth, have many common values and interests. He noted that the presence of the Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan would further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized the central role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy, stating that around 65 percent of the population is directly or indirectly linked to agriculture, while 36 percent of employment depends on this sector. He added that nearly 60 percent of Pakistan’s agricultural economy is based on livestock, yet productivity remains low.

Two major challenges identified were the need to establish Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)–free zones and to improve animal weight and yield to ensure profitability for farmers.

He informed the meeting that the Government of Pakistan has allocated Rs 7.35 billion for two years to control FMD, has initiated the establishment of free compartments, and is importing vaccines from Russia and China.

The Minister also pointed out that Pakistan’s average crop yield is around 30 maunds per acre, compared to 45 maunds per acre in India, and expressed Pakistan’s desire to benefit from Australia’s expertise to enhance productivity, particularly in the context of growing global food security challenges.

Referring to horticulture, Minister Hussain stated that Pakistan aims to increase mango exports to Australia. While Australia has shown willingness to import more mangoes from Pakistan, certain technical and regulatory requirements remain challenging. Pakistan, he said, is ready to resolve all pending issues promptly.

He further underlined that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has shifted from reactive correspondence to proactive international engagement. In this regard, a dedicated working group under the leadership of Rana Tanveer Hussain will be constituted to ensure follow-up and implementation of all pending matters. Both sides will nominate focal persons and hold two to three meetings annually to maintain momentum.

Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane reaffirmed that Australia places great value on its relationship with Pakistan and acknowledged Pakistan’s fertile land and strong agricultural potential.

He noted that Australia is digitizing phytosanitary and related regulatory processes and will welcome Pakistani officials for technical exchanges and training. Drawing on his previous experience in Brazil, he referred to Brazil’s successful food security and production model as a useful example.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar highlighted Australia’s success in achieving high agricultural yields with low water usage and said Pakistan could learn from this experience.

He noted that reforms, including deregulation in the sugar sector, are underway. Emphasizing Pakistan’s large livestock population, he stressed the need for new breeds, certified slaughterhouses, and value addition to make Pakistani products competitive in international markets.

He proposed that a Pakistani delegation should visit Australia to observe modern livestock and meat export facilities, given Australia’s position as one of the world’s leading meat exporters.

The Livestock Commissioner informed the meeting that several Australian-supported projects are already underway in Pakistan, particularly in dairy development, breed improvement, rangeland management, and capacity building. He stated that closer collaboration with Australia could significantly improve livestock productivity and export potential.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in agriculture and livestock through technical collaboration, improved market access, regular engagement, and capacity building, with the shared objective of mutual benefit and enhanced regional food security.