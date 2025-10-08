Pakistan, Saudia business leaders reaffirm commitment to boost bilateral trade ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Former federal caretaker Minister for Commerce and Interior, Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday met Saudi Prince Mansour bin Mohammed on the sidelines of the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Business Conference, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Mansour bin Mohammed recalled that the foundation for Pakistan–Saudi Arabia business relations was laid during Gohar Ejaz’s tenure as caretaker minister.

He noted that 18 months ago, a Pakistani business delegation led by Ejaz had visited Saudi Arabia and proposed the establishment of a Pakistan–Saudi Business Council — a move that helped institutionalize bilateral commercial cooperation.

Prince Mansour said he had been appointed as the Chairman of the Saudi Business Council, while Pakistan had nominated Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar as the Pakistani Chairman. He added that the Saudi delegation’s current visit to Pakistan was aimed at further advancing the partnership and exploring new investment opportunities.

Ejaz welcomed the Saudi delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammed, emphasizing that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong governmental and people-to-people relations. He said both sides were now focused on consolidating economic cooperation and expanding trade and investment in priority sectors.

He noted that Saudi investors had shown keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s agriculture, real estate, and mining sectors, while there were also promising opportunities in corporate farming as well as oil and gas exploration.

Ejaz said that during the Saudi delegation’s stay, business-to-business meetings were being arranged with leading entrepreneurs and chambers in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore to explore concrete avenues for collaboration.