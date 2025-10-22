Pakistan, Qatar to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that government strongly encourages Qatari investors to explore the vast opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The minster held a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater for exploring avenues to deepen agricultural cooperation between both the countries.

The meeting was also aimed at to transform the brotherly relations between the two nations into strong economic partnerships, says a press release.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that Pakistan and Qatar enjoy deep-rooted, brotherly relations based on mutual trust, respect, and shared values.

He reaffirmed that “Pakistan stands with Qatar in every situation — we are one nation with a shared vision for regional prosperity and cooperation.”

The minister highlighted that despite the close diplomatic and cultural ties, agricultural collaboration between Pakistan and Qatar remains limited, with Pakistan’s agricultural exports to Qatar significantly lower compared to regional competitors such as India.

He underlined that Pakistan has the potential to become a reliable supplier of quality agricultural products, particularly in halal meat, fruits, vegetables, rice, and animal feed.

Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the Ambassador that under the vision of the current government, red-tapism has been drastically reduced, and a business-friendly environment has been created to attract foreign investment.

He proposed the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Agriculture to develop a structured framework for cooperation and identify priority projects.

The minister also shared details of Pakistan’s new agricultural initiatives, including the production and export of dry camel milk, which is already being exported to the United States and China, while Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest in importing it.

He added that Pakistan has also developed investment-ready projects for Rhodes grass export and industrial-scale feedlot fattening farms, which can directly support Qatar’s food and feed security needs.

“Our government strongly encourages Qatari investors to explore the vast opportunities in Pakistan’s agri-sector. We are ready to facilitate partnerships, provide land access, and ensure smooth coordination at every stage,” the minister stated.

The Ambassador of Qatar, Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater, appreciated the warm hospitality and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan.

He acknowledged that Pakistan possesses immense agricultural potential and a highly skilled workforce, which can play a vital role in Qatar’s food security strategy under Vision 2030.

The Ambassador announced that the Qatari Minister of Commerce will soon visit Pakistan to discuss new investment opportunities and expressed his willingness to remain available at all times to facilitate communication and collaboration between the two sides.

He also proposed assigning focal persons from both countries to ensure continuous engagement and follow-up on mutually agreed projects.

Both sides agreed to work on formalizing collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation and to strengthen B2B linkages between Pakistani exporters and Qatari importers.

In conclusion, Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar are bound by ties of faith, fraternity, and friendship, and that Pakistan stands ready to serve as a reliable partner in fulfilling Qatar’s agricultural and food security goals.