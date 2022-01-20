Pakistan-Netherlands excellence center to be inaugurated soon: Dutch Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Dutch Investment Company will establish the Pakistan-Netherlands excellence center to be inaugurated soon, which will open up new investment opportunities in Pakistan’s dairy and cheese sector.

In this regard, a delegation of Dutch investors will visit Pakistan at the end of the January and in March to review a number of investment projects, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp said.

Ambassador of Netherlands, Wouter Plomp accompanied by representatives from the embassy of Netherlands called on Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI),Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar in Islamabad.

The envoy said that Pakistan -Netherlands excellence center established by Dutch company FrieslandCampina to be inaugurated soon.

He said that FrieslandCampina has established Pakistan-Netherlands dairy excellence center in Lahore which will be inaugurated during the visit of a Dutch delegation from January 31th to Feb 1st 2022.

The Ambassador was apprised of BOI’s role as the apex investment promotion agency and was also briefed about the Special Economic Zones along with the generous set of incentives available there.

He shared that a Dutch delegation from the Dairy and Cheese sector will be visiting Pakistan from March 23-24th to explore investment opportunities and will have B2B meetings in Pakistan.

In this regard, BOI is coordinating the delegation’s meetings with various Ministers as well as the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Ambassador communicated interest for investment in various sectors of Pakistan including maritime, food processing, dairy, etc. from the Dutch side.

BOI leadership sensitized Ambassador Plomp about Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and the incumbent government’s commitment towards investment promotion.

Chairman BOI appreciated the interest of Dutch companies and invited them to participate in the Global Investment summit that is to be held in March, 2022.

Ambassador Plomp was pleased to learn about BOI’s efforts towards creating a conducive business environment in the country and said that he would work towards further strengthening bilateral investment between the two countries with BOI’s assistance.