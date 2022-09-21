Pakistan needs more int’l assistance for rehabilitation, reconstruction: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday said Pakistan

required more international assistance for rehabilitation and reconstruction as the devastation caused by the catastrophic floods was immeasurable.

Appreciating the international community for providing relief assistance, he said currently Pakistan was in the first phase of providing immediate relief to the flood affectees with the provision of food, shelter, medical facility, mosquito nets etc.

“We still need more assistance for the second and third phases of rehabilitation and reconstruction as the devastation is immeasurable, ” he said while chairing the first meeting of Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Asian Development Bank, European Union, World Bank, USAID, ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Finance and EAD, Benazir Income Support Programme, and National Disaster Management Authority.

Welcoming the international development partners and government representatives, the minister told the meeting that the steering committee was formed on the prime minister’s directions with the purpose to encourage better coordination between the Government of Pakistan and international development partners for the effective and efficient provision of international assistance to the flood affected areas.

He encouraged assistance for climate resilient infrastructure for long-term benefit to the country. He said by October 15, the Damage Assistance Report would be ready which would provide complete picture of the overall damage done by the floods in the country.

The NDMA presented a brief overview of the floods situation in the country and highlighted the relief efforts and recent initiatives taken by the government of providing cash assistance to each household through BISP.

The international development partners appreciated the efforts and acknowledged the importance of the platform of the Joint Steering Committee that would help them coordinate with the government in a more effective manner.

It was decided to hold a follow-up meeting in upcoming week to maintain efficient coordination.