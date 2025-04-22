Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): In a pivotal step toward strengthening regional cooperation in the digital economy, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to explore collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the meeting focused on laying the groundwork for a Pakistan-Malaysia Digital Finance Partnership — a forward-looking initiative aimed at co-developing FATF-compliant, Shariah-aligned digital asset frameworks that can serve as a model for the broader Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance and Pakistan’s momentum in crypto regulation form a natural alliance,” said Bilal Bin Saqib. “Together, we have a historic opportunity to set global standards for ethical innovation in digital finance — from halal stablecoins and tokenized sukuks to compliant regulatory sandboxes and youth empowerment.”

The Pakistan Crypto Council is leading efforts to design a passportable crypto regulatory framework tailored to emerging markets — one that fosters innovation while ensuring full compliance with international standards.

During the meeting, both parties expressed strong alignment on key areas of cooperation, including regulatory coordination between financial authorities; and cross-border talent development and Web3 education initiatives

This milestone engagement signals the beginning of a deeper economic and technological partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia — driven by a shared vision to build the future of finance through values-based innovation and strategic collaboration.

Notably, this meeting follows the recent announcement that Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) has joined the Pakistan Crypto Council as a Strategic Advisor, reinforcing global confidence in Pakistan’s emerging leadership role in the digital asset space, the statement added.