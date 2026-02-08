Pakistan, KSA  discuss investments ,tech talent collaboration at “AlUla Conference”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Economy and Planning minister on Sunday discussed investments and Tech talent Collaboration at AlUla Conference.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies, held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,said a release issued here.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed follow-ups on matters relating to Saudi investments in Pakistan as well as bilateral economic cooperation.

The Saudi Minister strongly highlighted the high-quality artificial intelligence and technology talent being produced by Pakistan, noting that it ranks among the top one or two globally.

He stated that Saudi Arabia is keen to leverage Pakistani tech talent to lead and support the technological transformation underway in the Kingdom.

In this context, he also referred to Mr. Eric Schmidt, US businessman and former CEO of Google, who has similarly acknowledged the strength and potential of Pakistani technology professionals.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb shared that Pakistan is planning to create a structured pipeline of quality human resources for key international markets, including Saudi Arabia, to generate economic impact for both sides.

The Saudi Minister also mentioned progress on the GCC Free Trade Agreement and emphasized prioritizing increased trade and exchanges with Pakistan.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assured that dedicated teams from the Pakistani side are actively leading the process for finalizing Saudi Arabia’s investment commitments in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the Government of Saudi Arabia for organizing an excellent and strategically significant conference for Emerging Market Economies and thanked Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim for Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to Pakistan’s economy.