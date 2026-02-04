Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to deepen trade, investment cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a comprehensive bilateral meeting with Arman Shaqqaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad, to review the current state of bilateral trade and explore concrete avenues for expanding economic cooperation, connectivity, and investment, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused extensively on addressing connectivity challenges between Pakistan and Central Asia and identifying practical solutions to unlock the full trade potential between the two countries.

Both sides agreed that improved rail, road, and multimodal connectivity is fundamental to strengthening Pakistan–Kazakhstan trade and enabling sustainable, long-term economic engagement.

The Kazakh Minister highlighted the strategic importance of developing major infrastructure projects, particularly railway and road corridors, noting that such initiatives could generate trade and investment flows worth approximately $ 5 billion while creating employment opportunities and supporting regional supply chains.

He emphasized Kazakhstan’s vision of becoming a regional hub connecting Central Asia with South Asia, China, Europe, and the Global South, including Pakistan’s ports.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan underscored Pakistan’s strong interest in enhancing direct connectivity with Central Asia through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, while acknowledging regional and geopolitical challenges.

He stressed that improved transit routes would not only benefit Pakistan and Kazakhstan but also open broader opportunities for regional and global trade, including access to African and ASEAN markets through Pakistan’s ports.

Both ministers discussed cooperation in priority sectors, including agriculture and food security, pharmaceuticals, textiles, sports goods, leather products, mining and minerals, energy, and infrastructure development.

The Kazakh side expressed interest in joint ventures, particularly in food processing, agriculture value chains, and pharmaceuticals, while Pakistan invited Kazakh investment in mining, minerals, and agri-based industries under Pakistan’s investment facilitation framework.

The meeting also reviewed the need for structured business-to-business (B2B) engagement. Both sides agreed that trade promotion bodies should play a facilitative role by connecting businesses, sharing market intelligence, and supporting matchmaking, without creating regulatory bottlenecks.

In this context, it was agreed to work towards finalizing a framework document outlining priority sectors, trade targets, and a roadmap of activities, including trade missions, exhibitions, and exchange of delegations.

The two sides agreed to prepare and sign non-binding Minutes of the Meeting to capture agreed ideas, next steps and timelines, serving as a practical commitment to advance cooperation while formal agreements proceed through relevant approval processes.

Both ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to transforming Pakistan–Kazakhstan economic relations from potential to performance, with a strong focus on connectivity, investment-led growth, and regional integration.

They expressed confidence that sustained institutional coordination and private-sector engagement would significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment in the coming years.