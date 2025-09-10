Pakistan, Japan renew resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Pakistan and Japan renewed their resolve to strengthening the longstanding economic and diplomatic partnership as the Ministry of Economic Affairs hosted the 9th Session of the Japan-Pakistan High-Level Economic Policy Dialogue (JPHLEPD) here.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Pakistani delegation in the session was led by Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz while the Japanese delegation was headed by, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan, AKAHORI Takeshi.

Both sides shared proposals to deepen bilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, infrastructure development, and sustainable growth—reflecting both nations shared commitment to fostering economic prosperity and regional stability.

Secretary, EAD reiterated that Japan remains a key trade partner, with bilateral trade standing at $1.54 billion in FY 2024 – 25.

Pakistan is actively promoting its products at key Japanese trade exhibitions and facilitating Japanese business delegations at events like FoodAg and TEXPO. Key proposals included signing Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) on sanitary and phytosanitary standards, establishing Japanese sourcing offices in Pakistan, launching JICA-supported compliance awareness programs, and enhancing SME participation in Japanese trade shows.

Pakistan side focus on skilled human capital development and labor mobility. In line with Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) and Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), Pakistan side proposed the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Japanese Language Training with JICA’s technical support.

In his remarks, Dr. Kazim Niaz expressed deep appreciation for Japan’s continuous development support—over $11.38 billion in Official Development Assistance (ODA) through JICA since 1954.

Dr. Niaz emphasized expanding Japan’s grant-in-aid support, particularly for grassroots human security projects, and highlighted the potential for cooperation in renewable energy, climate action, IT, AI, chip manufacturing, mining, and skilled workforce mobility.

On the occasion, AKAHORI Takeshi reaffirmed Japan’s strong and enduring partnership with Pakistan. He welcomed the proposals shared by Pakistani ministries and expressed Japan’s interest in expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and development sectors. Highlighting Japan’s continued support through ODA, he emphasized cooperation in order to promote mutual prosperity and enhancing regional stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic cooperation through sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and shared development goals. It was agreed to maintain regular follow-ups on the proposals discussed and to enhance institutional coordination between relevant ministries and agencies.

The two delegations expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 9th Session of the Japan-Pakistan High-Level Economic Policy Dialogue would pave the way for more robust trade, investment, and development cooperation, contributing to long-term economic stability and prosperity for both nations.