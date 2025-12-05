Pakistan, Italy agree on technical cooperation to strengthen marble industry

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Salvatore Parano Head of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and discussed bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s marble sector.

Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, and CEO PASDEC also attended the meeting, said a news release.

During the discussion, both sides reviewed opportunities to improve Pakistan’s marble industry through enhanced skills development, value addition, and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Haroon Akhtar said that a team of experts from Italy will be invited to assess Pakistan’s marble industry and provide actionable recommendations.

He added that the government aims to strengthen the national marble sector through consultation with international experts and local stakeholders.

He further said that prime minister has directed the formulation of a comprehensive Marble Industry Policy to promote the sector’s sustainable growth.

“Pakistan has immense marble potential, and value addition supported by new technology is the need of the hour,” he noted.

The Italian Trade Agency emphasized the importance of improving product quality and integrating modern techniques in marble processing.

Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to long-term cooperation for the development of the marble industry.

He directed PASDEC to prepare a detailed plan in collaboration with the ITA and relevant experts and submit a comprehensive report.