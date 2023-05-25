Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and senior leader of Muslim League-N Hanif Abbasi has said that there was no political leader red line for us, rather, Pakistan and the Pakistan Army were our red lines. Whoever crosses it will have to face the consequences as a strong army is the guarantee of security and unity of any country, he said and added that the incident of May 9 was no less than a conspiracy against our security.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) in connection with Martyrs’ Day, said a press release issued here Thursday.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Small Chamber President Qazi Ilyas also addressed the ceremony.

Senator General Abdul Qayyum, former president ICCI Ijaz Abbasi, Mian Akram Farid, Senior Vice President of the Chamber Faad Waheed, executive members, business community of Ialamabad, business leaders, market representatives and a large number of citizens participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Hanif Abbasi said that the martyrs of Pakistan were our pride and that the development and prosperity of the nation was incomplete without the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Thanks to the martyrs and ghazis, the cities and villages of Pakistan feel peace. The desecration of martyrs, ghazis and soldiers who fought for the country is an intolerable crime, the incident of May 9 is a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan. We will never forget these faces who insulted the symbols of the nation’s heroes, he expressed.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari said that Pakistan Army was our red line and the entire business community was standing with Army Chief General Asim Munir and the Pakistan Army. Our heads have bowed in shame since the May 9 incident. Our eternal enemy tried to start a civil war, but the political and military leadership foiled this plot with strategy and wisdom. We will sacrifice our lives but we will not bow down to the enemy. Our nuclear assets are in safe hands due to the strong forces of Pakistan, he said. From 1947 till today, every individual, soldier and martyr who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan owes a debt to the nation.Be it the cases of imposition of war by the neighboring country or the scourge of terrorism, the martyrs always stood in the front line and faced every challenge with determination. There is no difference between the perpetrators of the shameful incident of May 9 and the anti-national terrorists. As a nation, we must pledge to gather all our energy and take measures to ensure that this incident never happens again.

Addressing the event, Secretary General of United Nations Group Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik and President of Small Chamber Qazi Ilyas paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan and said that burning national and military property would be in the category of treason. The miscreants involved in these incidents should be booked under the Army Act.

At the end of the ceremony, a resolution was approved to build a memorial to martyrs of Pakistan in Islamabad. The memorial will be built by the Islamabad Chamber.

After the ceremony, under the leadership of President of Islamabad Chamber, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari, a rally was taken out to express solidarity with the Pakistan forces and the martyrs of Pakistan.

Sponsored Ad