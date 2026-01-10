Pakistan, Indonesia strengthen trade ties through palm oil collaboration & bilateral engagement

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 10 (APP):Pakistan and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation during the Indonesian Palm Oil Reception held here at a local hotel the other day. The event coincided with the official visit of Ms Dyah Roro Esty Widya Putri, Vice Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, attended the event as chief guest, accompanied by senior government officials and representatives of the business community, including Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, Sheikh Umer Rehan, and other industry leaders. Also present were Eddy Martono, Chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Lt Gen Sukutjo, and Consuls General from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Addressing the gathering, the Federal Minister expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Indonesia for organizing the event in Karachi, noting that such engagements provided an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s diversity, geography, economic strengths, and people beyond conventional narratives. He said that positive developments such as this reception reflected Pakistan’s true image and deserved greater visibility in national and international media.

Highlighting the significance of palm

oil in Pakistan’s economy, the Minister noted that over 75 percent of Pakistan’s population consumes edible oil imported primarily from Indonesia, making Indonesia an integral part of Pakistan’s food chain, cuisine, and daily life. He appreciated the role of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association and Pakistani industry stakeholders for their continued contribution to bilateral trade.

The Commerce Minister underlined that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy deep-rooted relations, strengthened further by recent high-level engagements, including the recent visit of the President of Indonesia to Pakistan with a large delegation, and the continued frequency of ministerial-level exchanges. He said this demonstrated the importance both countries attached to expanding trade, commerce, and bilateral cooperation.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s expanding foreign diplomacy and trade outreach, particularly with ASEAN, Gulf, Central Asian, African, European, and US markets, adding that Pakistan was planning single-country exhibitions, including a proposed exhibition in Indonesia, to showcase Pakistani products and explore new market opportunities.

During the reception, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Indonesia for the establishment of a Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to institutionalize trade dialogue and cooperation.

Additionally, an MoU was signed between Gabungan Pengusaha Kelapa Sawit Indonesia (GAPKI) and Pakistan’s Vanaspati industry, aimed at promoting collaboration in the palm oil sector through sustainable production, fair and balanced trade, innovation, and long-term partnership, under the theme “Indonesia–Pakistan: A Partnership for Shared Prosperity.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Indonesian Vice Minister of Trade highlighted 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s trust, reaffirming Indonesia’s commitment to a fair, balanced, and sustainable trade partnership.