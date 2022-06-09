Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 launched

The survey highlighted the main features of the policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail Thursday formally launched the pre-budget document, ‘Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22’.

Among others, the launching ceremony was attended by minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastigir, State minister for Finance and Revenue, Aisha Ghaus pasha and other government officials.

The pre-budget document shared the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy during the fiscal year 2021-22.

The survey highlighted the main features of the policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey comprehensively covered economic situation of the country besides giving detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

It also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capita income.