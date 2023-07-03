Pakistan earns US $881m from travel services’ export in 10 months: PBS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): The country earned US $881.250 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first ten months of t he fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 90.29 per cent as compared to the US $463.100 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, personal travel services increased by 89.80 per cent, from US $460.820 million last year to US $874.640 million during July-April 2023.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure surged by 16.23 per cent to US $3.580 million from US $3.080 million while the education-related expenditure also rose by 0.32 per cent from US $ 9.430 million to US $9.460 million.

Meanwhile, the PBS data revealed that the exports of business services grew by 189.91 per cent, from US$ 2.280 million to US$ 6.610 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 1.46 per cent during the first ten months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July-April (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 6,009.87 million against the exports of US$ 5,923.19 million during the same period of last year.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 39.70 per cent, falling from US$ 10,635.72 million last year to US$ 6,413.32 million during the period under review.