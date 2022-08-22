Pakistan earns US $809m by exporting transport services during FY 2022

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Pakistan earned US $809.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows growth of 48.84 percent as compared to US $544.040 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 53.57 percent, by going up from US $ 81.760 million last year to US $ 125.560 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 137.28 percent from US $34.170 million last year to US $81.080 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however decreased by 6.53 percent from US $47.590 million to US $44.480 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 51.79 percent by going up from US $ 435.480 million last year to US $661.010 million during July-June (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 55.09 percent, from US $ 286.040 million to US $ 443.620 million, whereas the exports of freight services surge by 8.24 percent, from US $29.110 million to US $ 31.510 million, in addition the export of other air transport services increased surge by 54.48 percent from US $ 120.330 million to US $ 185.880 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 14.92 percent by going down from US $17.230 million to US $ 14.660 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 65.88 percent, from US $12.250 million to US $ 4.180 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 110.44 percent from $ 4.980 million to $10.480 million, in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 11.08 percent, from US $9.570 million to US $8.510 million, the data revealed.