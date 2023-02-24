Pakistan earns $429 mln by exporting transport services in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Pakistan earned US $429.900 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 14.38 per cent as compared to $375.840 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 69.63 per cent, going up from $55.080 million last year to $93.430 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 150.92 per cent from $31.500 million last year to $79.040 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decrease by 38.97 per cent from $23.580 million to $14.390 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 5.76 per cent going up from $308.090 million last year to $325.830 million during July-December (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 7.30 per cent, from $201.260 million to $215.960 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 12.56 per cent, from $14.730 million to $16.580 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also increased by 1.29 per cent from $92.100 million to $93.290 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a decline of 25.53 per cent by going down from $8.970 million to $6.680 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 35.06 percent, from $1.740 million to $2.350 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services dipped by 40.11 percent to $ 4.330 million from $7.230 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 7.03 per cent, from $3.700 million to $3.960 million, the data revealed.