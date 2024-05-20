Pakistan earns $2.283 billion from IT services’ export in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan earned US $2.283 billion by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 17.40 per cent as compared with the US $1.944 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 19.99 per cent as it surged from US $1.567 billion last year to US $1.880 billion during July-March 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 7.72 per cent, from US$ 572.941 million to US$ 617.183 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 22.07 per cent, from US$ 4.091 million to US$ 4.994 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 46.41 per cent from US $2.713 million to US $1.4564 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 3.64 per cent, from $445.576 million to $461.795 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review witnessed an increase of 88.21 per cent from US $3.900 million to US $7.340 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services surged by 177.31 per cent, from US $2.287 million to US $6.342 million whereas the exports of information-related services decreased by 38.13 per cent, from US $1.613 million to US $0.998 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 5.76 per cent as these went up from US $373.310 million to US $394.800 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 17.93 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $162.471 million to US $191.599 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 3.62 per cent, from US $210.839 million to US $203.201 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.