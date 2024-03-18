Pakistan earns $1,719 million from IT services’ export in 7 months

Pakistan earns $1,719 million from IT services' export in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Pakistan earned US $1,719.921 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 12.78 per cent as compared with the US $1,524.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 14.09 per cent as it surged from US $1,224.499 million last year to US $1,397.051 million during July-January 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 1.14 per cent, from US $3.502 million to US $3.542 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 4.73 per cent, from US $454.283 million to US $475.783 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 12.17 per cent from US $1.594 million to US $1.400 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.71 per cent, from $349.635 million to $359.094 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 19.62 per cent from US $2.600 million to US $2.090 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 1.99 per cent, from US $0.804 million to US $0.820 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 29.29 per cent, from US $1.796 million to US $1.270 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.69 per cent as these went up from US $297.870 million to US $320.780 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 18.95 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $121.349 million to US $144.350 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 0.05 per cent, from US $176.521 million to US $176.430 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services