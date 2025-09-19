Pakistan, DSIF Denmark sing agreement for wastewater treatment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Pakistan and the Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance (DSIF), Denmark here on Friday signed a concessional loan agreement for the project titled ‘Construction of Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant (33 MGD) of Faisalabad City Phase-I.’

The agreement was signed by Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim; Managing Director, DSIF, Ms. Tina Kullerup Hausen and Managing Director, Danske Bank, Jesper B. Petterson, according to a press release issued by the Economic Affairs Ministry.

The project is particularly significant as it represents the first intervention by Danida in Pakistan’s development sector after a long hiatus.

Moreover, it is the first loan signed under the Pakistan–Denmark Framework Agreement, concluded in 2022.

This project will contribute to sustainable urban development by improving wastewater treatment facilities in Faisalabad, thereby supporting environmental protection, public health, and resilient urban infrastructure.

It demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with development partners to address pressing urban challenges, the press release added.