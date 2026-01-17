Pakistan customs foils two gold smuggling attempts at Jinnah international Airport

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pakistan Customs at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi, have successfully foiled two separate attempts to smuggle gold and undeclared foreign currency during passenger clearance at the International Departures terminal.

In both cases, a total of ten (10) STB gold bars/bullions weighing 100 tolas and foreign currency amounting to USD 11,900 were seized.

The combined value of both cases is approximately PKR 50.682 million. FIRs have been lodged under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969,said a release issued here on Saturday.

Customs officials intercepted a passenger traveling to Dubai via flight No. FZ-330 after baggage scanning indicated the possible concealment of precious metal. During joint examination of the passenger’s luggage, three (03) STB gold bars/bullions weighing 10 tolas each (total 30 tolas) were recovered.

The gold bars were skillfully concealed inside mobile phones. In addition, undeclared foreign currency amounting to USD 4,900 was recovered from the passenger’s wallet, which had not been declared at the Currency Declaration Counter.

The value of this case is approximately PKR 15.682million.

Earlier, Customs staff intercepted another passenger traveling to Istanbul via flight No. TK-709 on suspicion of concealed gold bars detected through baggage scanning. During detailed examination at the joint examination counter, seven (07) STB gold bars/bullions weighing 10 tolas each (total 70 tolas) were recovered from the passenger’s baggage. A subsequent body search led to the recovery of undeclared foreign currency amounting to USD 7,000. The value of this case is approximately PKR 35 million.

In both cases, the recovered gold and foreign currency were seized and FIRs were registered under the Customs Act, 1969.

These seizures underscore FBR’s commitment to curb smuggling through all channels and to protect national revenue through strict enforcement of customs laws.