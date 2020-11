ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Monday said that country’s economy continued to grow despite deep contraction of global economy.

In a tweet, the minister said that this economic growth was not at the expense of economic stability.

Pmln's artificial growth at the expense of driving the economy to the ground, soaring deficits, depleted reserves is not growth; its criminal! And Pak continues to grow positively despite global economy's deep contraction. And this growth is not at expense of econ stability. https://t.co/Da5yd42uGD — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 30, 2020

He said that the artificial growth during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) tenure at the expense of driving the economy to the ground, soaring deficits, depleted reserves was not growth; its a criminal act, he added.

