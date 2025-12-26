Pakistan building technology-driven, competitive nation under Uraan Pakistan vision: Ahsan Iqbal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan was being transformed into a digitally empowered and competitive nation under the E-Pakistan pillar of the Uraan Pakistan Vision, with technology, innovation, and exports forming the backbone of future economic growth.

Addressing the AI Rise Expo-2025, the minister said the government had framed a comprehensive E-Pakistan strategy to harness artificial intelligence, digital economy, and emerging technologies as new engines of national prosperity.

“Artificial intelligence is the new engine of Pakistan’s economic power, and nations that lead in technology will ultimately lead the global economy,” Ahsan Iqbal remarked, stressing that sustained investment in innovation was no longer a choice but a necessity.

Highlighting the government’s focus on frontier technologies, he said three new National Centres dedicated to Quantum Computing, Nanotechnology, and New Manufacturing were being established. “Quantum technology will determine global competitiveness in the future, and Pakistan must be part of this race, not a spectator,” he said.

The minister said that Quantum Valley Pakistan was being envisioned as a hub of deep-tech innovation, academia-industry collaboration, and high-value exports.

“Quantum Valley Pakistan will become the nucleus of our deep-tech economy, linking research, startups, and industry to global markets,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Uraan Pakistan Vision rested on key pillars, including exports, digital economy, and innovation, which were essential to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Our goal is to make Pakistan a technology-equipped and globally competitive nation,” he said, adding that the government was prioritizing human capital development alongside digital infrastructure.

Highlighting the importance of industrial modernization, he mentioned that robotics and automation were indispensable for upgrading Pakistan’s manufacturing sector. “Without robotics and advanced manufacturing, our industries cannot compete in international markets,” he observed.

The minister also highlighted the growing role of satellite technology in strengthening critical sectors. “Satellite technology is enhancing food security, trade efficiency, and communications, enabling smarter decision-making across the economy,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan’s ambitions in space and advanced sciences, Ahsan Iqbal said the country was actively striving to expand its footprint in the space domain through innovation and international collaboration.

He further stressed the need to bridge the gap between academia and the real economy. “The government is working to connect university research with industry and exports, so that innovation translates into economic value and jobs,” he said.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan’s future lay in embracing technology-led growth, saying, “Through Uraan Pakistan and E-Pakistan, we are laying the foundations for a resilient, knowledge-based economy that can compete with the best in the world.”