Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan here on Thursday vowed to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries in diverse fields for mutual benifit.

The commitment was made during the meeting of Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, said a press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD). They engaged in discussions regarding matters of mutual interest.

Minister Ahad Cheema acknowledged the longstanding fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which have flourished since the independence of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that while trade and cooperation between the two nations have progressed steadily, there remains a need to further strengthen people-to-people contacts.

Cheema reiterated the importance of robust economic relations between the two countries and underscored that through the Joint Commission mechanism, both nations were collaborating across various sectors including Trade and Investment, Defence Industry, Agriculture, Energy, Health, Transport, Banking, Tourism, Sports, Culture, and IT.

He informed that the Ministry of Economic Affairs was diligently monitoring the implementation of decisions taken during the 7th Session of the Pakistan – Azerbaijan Joint Commission.

He expressed eagerness to host the next session of the Joint Commission in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Cheema assured continued collaboration and extended gratitude to the ambassador Farhadov for his visit to the Ministry to discuss matters of mutual interest. He pledged full assistance from his office for the prompt organization of the next session of the Joint Commission.

On the occasion, the Ambassador highlighted the significance of the resumption of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which will undoubtedly bolster trade and tourism.

The Ambassador concurred on the need for prompt convening of the Joint Commission this year in Pakistan. Both sides resolved to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as business, banking, IT, tourism, energy, sports, health, and transport, and agreed to hold Joint Working Group meetings to expedite progress in these areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Head of Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Tamerlan Khalilov and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.