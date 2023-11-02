Pakistan adopts NDC to cut greenhouse gas emission: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar highlighted on Thursday that Pakistan adopted an ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) plan to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50%.

The minister was virtually addressing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) conference titled “Development Finance for 2030 Agenda: Environmentally Safe Industrialization,” held in Geneva.

The minister said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have also issued guidelines for the adoption of Green Industry practices.

Dr Akhtar stressed on global action to accelerate investment in sustainable development goals while tackling debt distress in developing economies.